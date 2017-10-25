MEGAMILLIONS MEGA CHANGES

The minimum jackpot will increase from $15 million to $40 million.

The odds for second tier prizes will change from 1 in 18 million to 1 in 12 million.

Third tier prize payouts will increase from $5,000 to $10,000.

Other prize payouts will be doubled at least (prize tiers including fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth).

The number of Mega Balls will increase from 15 to 25.

$1 price increase, making the price of a ticket $2.

Players will choose five numbers from 1-70 and a single number between 1-25.

The odds for the Megaplier option will change and players can win up to $5 million for the second tier prize, if the Megaplier is 5x.

Just the Jackpot

A new option, called ‘Just the Jackpot’ will be introduced alongside the other Mega Millions game changes in October 2017. The 44 states that currently participate in Mega Millions will be able to offer ‘Just the Jackpot’, which will allow players to try their luck at winning the jackpot only, and they will not be eligible for any prizes in the lower-tiers. The price of ‘Just the Jackpot’ will be $3 for two plays. The option will first be introduced in the following states: Ohio, South Dakota, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and Texas.

Benefits of Changes

When commenting on the changes, Burns added “Without these rules changes, the Division of Lottery would need to remove the Mega Millions game from its portfolio of offerings and aid to education would be affected negatively”.

These changes will also give players the chance to win bigger and better prizes, as well as help the states who participate in Mega Millions raise funds for much needed causes. They could also result in a new record for the largest Mega Millions jackpot, which is currently $656 million, won on March 30th, 2012.

Changes to Prize Payouts

This table displays the prize payouts changes to come into effect in October 2017.

Match Current Prize Payout New Prize Payout 5 Numbers + Mega Ball Minimum jackpot is $15 million Minimum jackpot will increase to $40 million 5 Numbers 1,000,000 Will remain the same 4 Numbers + Mega Ball $5,000 $10,000 4 Numbers $500 Will remain the same 3 Numbers + Mega Ball $50 $200 3 Numbers $5 $10 2 Numbers + Mega Ball $5 $10 1 Number + Mega Ball $2 $4 Mega Ball Only $1 $2

Changes to Odds

The odds for the jackpot and second tier prize will change to help give players the opportunity to win bigger jackpot amounts.

Match Current Odds New Odds 5 Numbers + Mega Ball 1 in 258,890,850 1 in 302,575,350 5 Numbers 1 in 18,492,204 1 in 12,607,306 4 Numbers + Mega Ball 1 in 739,688 1 in 931,001 4 Numbers 1 in 52,835 1 in 38,792 3 Numbers + Mega Ball 1 in 10,720 1 in 14,547 3 Numbers 1 in 766 1 in 606 2 Numbers + Mega Ball 1 in 473 1 in 693 1 Number + Mega Ball 1 in 56 1 in 89 Mega Ball Only 1 in 21 1 in 37 The overall odds of winning any prize will also change from 1 in 15 to 1 in 24.

Megaplier

The Megaplier will continue to be offered in all participating states, except for California. The changes in Megaplier odds are listed in the table below.

Megaplier Current Odds New Odds 2x 1 in 7.5 1 in 3 3x 1 in 3.75 1 in 2.5 4x 1 in 5 Remains the same 5x 1 in 2.5 1 in 15

