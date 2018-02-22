Meals and Fun for Kids

Meals and Activities For Children During Teacher Walkout – Thursday & Friday February 22nd and 23rd

Manna Meal – Located in Charleston Families can eat a hot meal from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. both Thursday and Friday, as well as 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Manna Meal is open Monday through Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., every week and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

-Cross Lanes Baptist Church is serving pizza at their Family Life Center Thursday from 11:30am – 1:00pm. There will also be backpack snacks available. Questions: 304-755-4321

-Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church in Belle the church is hosting free lunch for all students from 11:00am -1:00pm. Thursday and Friday.

-Grace Bible Church will have food bags for pickup between 5:30pm – 8:00m Thursday at Grace Bible Church, courtesy of Grace Bible Church and Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Charleston.

-Mountain Mission Soup Kitchen in Charleston Mountain Mission will operate its normal hours during the teacher walkout, 11:30am – 1:30pm.

-Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene Church members are providing bagged lunches for students Thursday and Friday at two locations: Sable Point Clubhouse at 11:00am and Marina Park at 11:30am. If you cannot make it to either location and would like to receive a lunch, you can stop by the church between 11:00am – 11:30am

-Amazing Grace Fellowship, 12730 River Rd., “The Rock” After School Program will be operating all day on Thursday and Friday from 7:30am – 6:00pm. All students are welcome and meals will be provided.

-Putnam County Library Main Branch will be having arts and craft on both Thursday and Friday. Plus they will be showing movies both days!!! On Thursday at 10:00am ‘Minions’ will be shown and on Friday at 1:00pm the movie ‘Wonder’.