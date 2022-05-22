Magic Island Family Movie Nights
Family Movie Nights return to Magic Island every Wednesday in June!
Inflatables from 6:30 till 9:00 – Movies start at dusk!
Best of all – It’s Free! Thanks to sponsors like these:
City of Charleston
FAMILY CARE HEALTH CENTERS: quality, comprehensive & accessible care since 1989. Thank you for letting our family care for your family.
ALFORD HOME SOLUTIONS: “Protect your biggest investment with the local name you trust… Alford Home Solutions”
NAPA: “NAPA Auto Care Centers Group Members”, “NAPA Autocare: Quality Parts & Expert Service.”
GO MART : Go for Good times, go for Go Mart. Become a go mart rewards member today
BEN FRANKLIN: A West Virginia school of excellence. Offering career services and job opportunities.
KOMAX BUSINESS SYSTEMS: providing Printing and Office Solutions….D street in south Charleston
MARTYS TIRE: Specializing in tires and auto repairs since 1979 with three locations: Charleston, Nitro and South Charleston
Food and Refreshments will be available for purchase from:
Mmmm, LLC – Tropical Snow Products Dealer
Island Fixx
Twisted Sisterz BBQ Catering