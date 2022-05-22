Magic Island Family Movie Nights

Family Movie Nights return to Magic Island every Wednesday in June!

Inflatables from 6:30 till 9:00 – Movies start at dusk!

Best of all – It’s Free! Thanks to sponsors like these:

City of Charleston

FAMILY CARE HEALTH CENTERS

ALFORD HOME SOLUTIONS

NAPA

GO MART

BEN FRANKLIN

KOMAX BUSINESS SYSTEMS

MARTYS TIRE

Food and Refreshments will be available for purchase from:

Mmmm, LLC – Tropical Snow Products Dealer

Island Fixx



Twisted Sisterz BBQ Catering