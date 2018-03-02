Magic Island Easter Egg Hunt – March 24th

97.5 WQBE, Capital City Pediatrics and the City of Charleston invite you to our annual Egg Hunt on Magic Island, March 24th!

Activities will be from 10am-2pm with the egg hunt starting at 1p.m. Over 20,000 eggs for kids 10 and under to find so get your basket and be ready on March 24th.

The Jungle Island Petting Zoo will be bringing kangaroos, mini Pigmy goats, mini Zebus, mini Shetland sheep and a camel for children to interact with and feed. Kanawha County Parks will be bringing Hoppy’s Little Express Train. WQBE and Electric 102.7 will be providing jams and prizes. Face painting, inflatables, and a variety of other activities to keep kids busy!!!! No cost to participate. Age restrictions apply to egg hunt only. This Egg Hunt is Peanut Free and we have provided eggs with toys inside, for children with food allergies.

For more information contact: Julianne Yacovone (304)348-6860 or julianne.yacovone@cityofcharleston.org