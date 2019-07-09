Madison Family Movie Night – July 20th

Join us at the Madison City Park on Saturday, July 20th for another Madison Family Movie Night. We’ll show the movie “Dumbo” on our 3 story high inflatable movie screen. Plus inflatables the kids can play in. Activities begin at 6pm…the movie starts at dark! Plus Ma & Pa BBQ will be on hand with some great food.

Plan to spend the evening with us at City Park in Madison – Saturday, July 20th.

And thanks to Thornhill Automotive and Premier Bank and the City of Madison and Rev Up Madison for making this event possible.

