Luke Concert Challenge – 2017
The WQBE – Luke Concert Challenge can win you tickets to see Luke – Brett Eldredge & Adam Craig in Concert in Huntington at the Big Sandy Arena. Listen to 97.5 WQBE for your chance to call in and play. Correct callers select 2 numbers between 1 and 30. Each number has a song and tickets with it. You find the two numbers with the same song – YOU WIN! However, once a pair of numbers have won, those 2 numbers cannot be used again.
And some numbers even contain Backstage Passes and tickets!
To help you keep up with this game, you can download our “play-along” sheet below.
Thanks for listening and good luck from 97.5 WQBE!