Luke Combs Tops A List Of The “10 Hottest Country Men Of 2019

Taste Of Country did a list of the “10 Hottest Country Men of 2019.” It’s not a “Sexiest Man Alive” thing . . . it’s male country artists whose careers have been on fire over the past year. [Technically, it’s 11 because of Dan + Shay.] Here’s the list:

1. Luke Combs – His first five songs went to Number One.

2. Dan + Shay – Nice showing at the ACM’s.

3. Kane Brown – From opening act to headliner, in a hurry.

4. Brett Young – Solid year. But by law, we have to mention his blue eyes.

5. Jimmie Allen – Used his “American Idol” rejection as motivation.

6. Thomas Rhett – Has he reached superstar status? Survey says, yes!

7. Morgan Wallen – “The Voice” jumpstarted it, but the real credit goes to the mullet.

8. Chase Rice – Put in the time, and was finally rewarded with his first #1 song.

9. Riley Green – The best thing to come from “Redneck Island”?

10. Laine Hardy – He could be the next “American Idol” . . . this Sunday!

