Luke Combs Is The First Country Artist To Have His First Five Songs Go Number One

Talk about coming out of the gates strong. LUKE COMBS has set a new “ Billboard “ record by having his FIRST five singles reach Number One on the Country Airplay chart.

It all started with “Hurricane” back in 2017. That was followed-up by “When It Rains It Pours”, “One Number Away”, “She Got the Best of Me” . . . and “Beautiful Crazy”, which is there right now.

He passed some big names along the way. Brooks & Dunn and Florida Georgia Line each started their careers with four #1 singles in a row.

Brooks & Dunn’s first four were “Brand New Man”, “My Next Broken Heart”, “Neon Moon”, and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”. FGL’s were “Cruise”, “Get Your Shine On”, “Round Here”, and “Stay”.

The “Billboard” Country Airplay chart launched back in 1990.

