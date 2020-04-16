Luke Combs Debuts Emotional New Song, ‘Six Feet Apart’

Luke Combs surprised fans with the debut of an unreleased song on Wednesday (April 15), sharing an acoustic performance of the emotional track “Six Feet Apart” across his social media channels.

The heartwrenching tune was inspired by the current health crisis and state of the world as people everywhere continue to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But the news has all been bad / and the world just seems so sad / I ain’t had much else going on / so I sat down and wrote this song / I miss my mom, I miss my dad / I miss the road, I miss my band / And giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings in the chorus. “It’s a mystery I supposed / just how long this thing goes / there’ll be crowds and there’ll be shows / and there will be light after dark someday when we aren’t Six Feet Apart.”

“Six Feet Apart” was co-written by Combs alongside Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder.

“I’m gonna play a song I wrote yesterday. I wrote this with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder, two awesome guys… I might mess this up really bad, I don’t know, I’ve been practicing it all day but I’m kinda nervous about it to be honest. So, I hope you guys like it,” Combs shared with fans prior to the performance.

