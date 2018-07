Here’s a trivia question for you: What is LUKE BRYAN planning to do . . . that Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, John Rich, Kid Rock, and Alan Jackson have already done?

He’s opening a club in Nashville. It’s going to be called Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Kitchen + Drink. You may recognize the “32 Bridge” because it’s also the name of his clothing line. No word when it’ll be open for business.

(Tennessean)