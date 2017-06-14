Luke Bryan is all about Father’s Day!

I suppose LUKE BRYAN could take his family somewhere exciting and expensive for Father’s Day, but that’s not who he is. In fact, he wants to spend that time getting away from everything . . . except the people he loves.

He says, quote, “It’s just the simple things like going fishing. Half the time I load up the boat with all the boys and it’s Father’s Day and there I am untangling fishing line all day. But that’s what being a dad’s all about.”

In other Luke Bryan news. He surprised a couple of young ladies at CMA Fest who were on a Catch-a-Chevy ride. It’s like a free Uber, but with a sales pitch. They’re being driven around Nashville when the car pulls over and Luke jumps in.

He says, quote, “Let’s go for a ride. I’m sponsored by Chevy and this is how we have fun with true fans.” He also gave them premium tickets to a show at Nissan Stadium, and added, “Y’all have been officially upgraded. Have fun.”

