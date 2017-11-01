Luke Bryan Crashed a Wedding in Georgia

LUKE BRYAN was in Savannah, Georgia over the weekend doing “American Idol” auditions. While he was there, he found out someone was having a wedding reception nearby so he made arrangements to crash it . . . while they were playing his song “Crash My Party”.

The bride and groom are Austin Lipski and McKenna Neidlinger, and their families kept it quiet so Luke could surprise them on their big day. They had no idea until he walked into the room holding a bottle of champagne.

He toasted the couple, posed for photos, and then everybody danced to “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)”.

