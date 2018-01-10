Loretta Lynn Broke Her Hip Last Week . . . And Is Already Doing Rehab

LORETTA LYNN fell and broke her hip on New Year’s Day, and it sounds like you can blame the dog.

Her daughter tells “ People “, quote, “We don’t really know if she was chasing after the puppy or what, but she slid and fractured her hip.” Loretta’s 85, but she’s also tough. It’s only been a week and she’s already putting weight on it and doing rehab.

The timing is bad though, because she was just starting to hit her stride after that stroke back in May. Her daughter said she was having band rehearsals and finishing up another album. It’s too early to tell when she’ll get back to that.

Meanwhile, Loretta’s sister CRYSTAL GAYLE is celebrating her 67th birthday today . . . but all she wants is for you to keep Loretta in your thoughts.

She Tweeted, “My birthday wish is for everyone to send love and prayers to my sister. She’s in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury. Thank you for your love, prayers, and continued support.”

