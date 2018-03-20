Living Your Faith At Work Conference

Join us for a day of worship, speakers, and workshops centered around “Living Your Faith at Work”.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

Southridge Church 100 Eagle Dr., Charleston, WV 25309

Well known local speakers will be sharing how their faith in Christ has impacted their businesses. You will hear their stories and gain some practical ideas for how you might impact your organizations. Click on Tickets to reserve your seat for the conference.

Cost: $25 per attendee – Pre-registration Buy Tickets

$30 at door