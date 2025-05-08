Live On The Levee – 2025

The City of Charleston has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2025 Live on the Levee, presented by Moses Auto Group. This year’s concert series brings a fresh spin with select performances happening in conjunction with key events—including the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, FestivALL, and The Great Race—and featuring community favorites: Veterans Night and Back to School Night. The free concert series kicks off on May 23, 2025 on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park and ends August 1, 2025.

