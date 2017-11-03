Randy & Lee Concert Challenge – Clay Center



2017 has been a great year for Country Concerts. And here’s our latest. Lee Brice and Randy Houser at the Clay Center on Sunday, November 12th. Win free tickets and maybe even Meet N Greet Passes with our Concert Challenge. We have 30 numbers with either a Lee Brice or Randy Houser song behind each one. Listen for your chance to call in, pick two numbers between 1 and 30. If the songs match – YOU WIN tickets to the show. And some our the songs also have Meet N Greet passes. Download our play-a-long sheet here to help you keep track. Once a match is made, those numbers cannot be used again. It’s fun and easy. Listen to win from the Clay Center and 97.5 WQBE! Complete show information – CLICK HERE