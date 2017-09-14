Last Night’s Telethon Raised $14 Million . . . And Counting

Last night’s “Hand in Hand” telethon for hurricane relief raised more than $14 million . . . and counting, since you can STILL donate. (Call 1-800-258-6000, text GIVE to 80077, or go to HandInHand2017.com .)

The show kicked off with Stevie Wonder singing “Lean on Me” with a choir, followed by opening remarks from Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.

Other performers included Dave Matthews, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Usher, Blake Shelton, Tori Kelly, Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato, and Darius Rucker.

Celebrities including Oprah, Cher, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Hilary Duff, and Kelly Rowland shared real-life stories of victims and heroes from the two hurricanes.

Beyoncé, Matthew McConaughey, The Rock, Selena Gomez, Will Smith, and others spoke as well.

