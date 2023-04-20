KOE WETZEL TOUR





KOE WETZEL ANNOUNCES THE FALL LEG OF HIS

‘ROAD TO HELL PASO’ NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

09/23/23 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 28 AT 10AM



Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has added fall dates to his ‘Road to Hell Paso’

North American headline tour. Presented by Monster Energy

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 4/28 at 10am local time.

Fans can register for

presale access at https://roadtohellpasotour.com/.

For additional information, visit

https://www.koewetzelmusic.com/.