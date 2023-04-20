KOE WETZEL TOUR
KOE WETZEL ANNOUNCES THE FALL LEG OF HIS
‘ROAD TO HELL PASO’ NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR
09/23/23 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum
PRESENTED BY MONSTER ENERGY
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 28 AT 10AM
Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has added fall dates to his ‘Road to Hell Paso’
North American headline tour. Presented by Monster Energy
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 4/28 at 10am local time.
Fans can register for
presale access at https://roadtohellpasotour.com/.
For additional information, visit
https://www.koewetzelmusic.com/.