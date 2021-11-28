KEITH URBAN’S World Tour – Charleston next year!

Four-time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban has set Summer ’22 for the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR. The tour’s newly announced North American leg, with 3x GRAMMY© nominee Ingrid Andress, will add fifty shows to the previously announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K. with a stop in Charleston, WV at the Charleston Coliseum on October 15, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10am, For information on where to get tickets go to

.

ONSALE: Friday, Dec 10 at 10:00 AM