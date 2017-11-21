“Justice League” Opened with $96 Million . . . And They’re Calling it a Failure

“Justice League” had a $96 million opening weekend, but nobody over at DC or Warner Brothers is cheering. Not only is this the lowest opening for a live-action DC Comics movie since “Green Lantern”, but they were projecting the movie to make $110 to $120 million.

On the flipside, a little feel-good movie called “Wonder”, starring Julia Roberts, Woody Harrelson and Jacob Tremblay from “Room”, opened stronger than expected with $27.1 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Justice League”, $96 million.

2. NEW: “Wonder”, $27.1 million.

3. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $21.8 million. Up to $247.4 million in its 3rd week.

4. “Daddy’s Home 2”, $14.8 million. Up to $50.6 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Murder on the Orient Express”, $13.8 million. Up to $51.7 million in its 2nd week.

6. NEW: “The Star”, $10 million.

7. “A Bad Mom’s Christmas”, $6.9 million. Up to $50.9 million in its 3rd week.

8. “Lady Bird”, $2.5 million. Up to $4.7 million in its 3rd week.

9. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, $1.1 million. Up to $1.5 million in its 2nd week.

10. “Jigsaw”, $1.1 million. Up to $36.5 million in its 4th week.

