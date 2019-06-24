July 4th Celebrations

Fourth of July Activities!!!!

-Charleston

Starting at 6:30pm food, fun, and activities will start on the boulevard. Then the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Brass Band will take the stage at Haddad Riverfront Park at 8:00pm with Fireworks starting during their last song around 9:30pm.

-Buffalo

8:00am – 5K Walk/Run (304-937-2714)

1:00pm Parade

2:00pm Live Music – Inflatable’s – Lots of Great Raffle Items – Food/Craft Booths

10:00pm Fireworks

Call 304-545-2023 for information

–Ripley

America’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration!!! The Ripley 4th of July Celebration dates back to the late 1800’s it is the oldest parade and oldest Independence Day Celebration in West Virginia. The celebration includes daylong, free of charge, live musical entertainment from the stage on the Jackson County Courthouse Lawn on the Fourth of July. There is also a carnival, grand parade, and various food concessions. Plus the day will be topped off with Fireworks starting at 10:00pm!!! For more details or a complete list of events go to www.ripley4thofjuly.com/ scheduleofevents

–Hurricane

Hurricane will be hosting a Independence Day Celebration that will be filled with fun the whole family will enjoy!!! Starting with a parade at 4:00pm on Main Street then the festivities with live music, giveaways, and food. Then the night is topped off with fireworks starting at 10:00pm!!!