Julie Roberts – 10/27/23

Julie Roberts – Friday 10/27/23 – Charleston Theater

Tickets on Sale – Wednesday 9/20/23 – 10am



• Over 1 million records sold of Julie’s first two albums alone.

• Billboard top 20 country hit with “Break Down Here”

• Featured in Rolling Stone, New York Times, USA Today, Country Weekly, Vanity Fair and Glamour

• Has shared the stage with Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and Keith Urban, as well as headlining her own shows

• Musical guest on the Tonight Show three times

• Performed on Good Morning America four times

• Recorded the Good Morning America theme song “Good To Go” and filmed commercial with the GMA cast. ABC used the song & commercial for two years.

• Performed and Recorded a campaign theme song for Clinique Happy perfume alongside Rihanna

• Nominated twice by the Academy of Country Music for Top New Female Artist, nominated by the Country Music Association for the Horizon Award for top new artist, and nominated at the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards for Breakthrough Artist of the Year