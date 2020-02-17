Jr.’s Junk

2/11/2020

I would like to take a couple of minutes and personally Thank all the the Friendly faces that stopped in to our booth at the 51st Annual WV Outdoor Sports Show. I so enjoyed meeting new people and catching up with those I already knew. 97.5 WQBE is truly made of the Listeners, not the staff. The kind people of West Virginia is why , we do what we do. I have this radio station in my blood having being around it since the day I was born, I take it and the listeners to heart. Thank you to those who listen faithfully everyday and play every contest and most of all, a big thank you to everyone who has supported me being a part of the Morning Air Show.

2/7/2020

I do have to say this weather is Crazy, only WV can have all 4 seasons in just one week. I was spoiled thinking we had the worst behind us having days in the 70’s and boom here we are with snow on the ground and nearly every school in the State closed. Truth is we have had very tolerable Winter but still I find myself pacing and just waiting on summer. I am by far a hot weather person, and days like this just depresses me!!! Am I alone?

1/27/2020

Why do those few people believe that what they are doing, is so much more important than what you are doing? The one person out of a hundred that does this, and it just drives me crazy. To the person who rides the bumper on your car or feels the need to pass you even though you are doing the speed limit. Go to the Grocery Store and while waiting on the lady in front of you to grab her box of Rice someone swoops around you nearly knocking them down because they can’t wait there turn. Here is some advice SLOW down or leave earlier because you are not any more important than the rest of us, our time is just as valuable and the only true difference is we see how rude you are.

1/22/2020

What a Great Day ahead, The Ground Breaking Ceremony for the new Herbert Hoover High School. My Wife and I Graduated from Hoover and our kids will as well, we love our community and have waited for what seems like forever to see progress on the new school since the flooding of the old facility back in 2016. The new school looks like will be incredible. God bless the Strength of the Elk River Community, they may just be light at the end of the tunnel.

01/06/2020

How? How have we got to the point of where we are? I am amazed to see just how fast, people will jump onto any type of Crap they read, also the people in which they take lead from. I can’t help but just shake my head and laugh at obviously fake news items that people will just rant over and share, A post can say “Trump Lands Tax Payer Jet on the Moon, to Play Golf” and folks go Crazy!!!! People Please stop being so gullible. The other item I mentioned, if your known for one thing, that doesn’t make you worthy to chime in on other topics like your some kind of Specialist. I do come loaded with an example, Recently America carried out an Mission on Iranian General and sure as I type this, Football flunky Colin Kaepernick tore to Social Media Bashing the US for the Mission and making it a Racially Motivated event and had to compare it to his Football Career. Give it up Colin, Your done. We need more Lee Greenwoods in this world and less Colin Kaepernicks. Im Proud to be an American, God Bless The USA

01/03/2020

So we are Three days into the new Year, how goes everyones New Years Resolutions? I was unable to make a Decision on a Resolution, I was afraid to pinpoint one particular item to work on. I left wide variety of interpretation and just said wanted to do better in 2020. Better Health, Financial Decisions and so on, I Hope everyone finds this year what they are looking for. I do know that I am very delighted to be part of so many peoples day.

12/24/19

Merry Christmas from myself and all of us here a 97.5 WQBE, please enjoy your family and we will pray for your Travels to be safe this holiday season. I am sorry for those hoping for a white Christmas because well…. not gonna happen. Al Archer is calling for 67 Degrees on Christmas Day, Think I just may rock a Santa hat and take a ride on the Harley.

12/11/19

Sooooo…. Reading a story this morning out of Washington State, Seems as if the State Police had pulled over a car on Highway 99. The car was driving just outside of Lynnwood and was completely decked out in Christmas lights. Washington State has a law against this, they claim it is a distraction and apparently this is the law in several places. The Couple was only given the warning from the Trooper, he told them the car looked good and he loved Christmas. This has me wondering, if I will have any issues locally with the live Nativity scene that is in the Bed of my Silverado!! lol

12/09/19

A lot of Folks just like myself ,like to wind down in the evenings with a nice cold beer. Now mans best friend can set beside you on the couch and have a cold one, they have now put out Beer for Dogs and of course it is called ” Good Boy Dog Beer ” this is just perfect, lol. This new Canine Friendly Pooch Hooch will be available in several flavors and if your dog is a a Sissy, they will even have a Vegetarian Option available.

12/05/19

Christmas is Somehow just around the Corner, with that being said Gift giving and receiving will come along with it. I truly do enjoy giving more than receiving, I always put thought into gifts and often wonder if someone truly likes the gift I had chosen. I have stumbled up on to a list that tells you by peoples reaction if was a bad gift and they are comments or reactions as follows.

A simple “Thank You” “AWWW” “I love it” and well they really don’t “WOW” “Your so Sweet” “Interesting “ “What made you pick this?” ” Ive always wanted one of these” Keeps repeating the name of the gift Say nothing at all just sighs

With that being said, No gift I ever gave was Liked.

12/03/19

Fast Food, I hate to admit it but my family and I do have several meals out a month, I know Fast Food is not good for you, but sometimes not having time to cook in combination of convenience we do. The place we find our selves at most commonly is Chick-Fil-A, the entire family agrees on it with no Fight, the Service and Food its self is always top notch and let face it, this is Gods Chicken. They would have to be the Number one Restaurant , Right? Nope!!! as a Matter a Fact The End of 2019 is coming very fast and the numbers are in, The Largest Restaurant in the US is Subway, having Nearly 25,000 locations and bringing in over 10 Billion dollars in sales this year. I like subway but I just don’t know anyone that lives for them like my beloved Chick-Fil-A

11/22/19

I am always amazed at surveys, some of them are just ridiculous!!! Thanksgiving is just days away and oh boy, I am beyond pumped. Thanksgiving is a Hectic and Expensive Holiday at least around my house. This week I was reading about what they believe a Thanksgiving Meal for 10 should cost. This article claims that you should only spend a total of less than $50.00. I know your thinking just as I am no way!!!! The American Farm Bureau Federation claims a Meal for 10 consisting of a 16 pound Turkey, Stuffing, Sweet Potatoes, Rolls, peas, Cranberries, Veggie Tray, Pumpkin Pie should only cost you $48.91. I call BS!!! I usually buy little here and there leading up to the big day, something like Christmas shopping.

11/15/19

Every time I read or hear about an Hunting Accident , it makes me stop in my tracks and think about what adjustments do I need to make to ensure a Safe Hunting Trip for myself. I take all precautions possible wearing Fall Protection, Blaze orange, ETC. I have hunted nearly my entire life and never once taken a Maybe Shot. You have to be sure of your surroundings and what you are shooting, a Story from South Carolina this morning talking about a hunter that shot his friend thinking he was an Animal. How can you mistake your friend for a Deer? Much to my surprise the shooter has not been charged and no word on how his buddy is doing. Hunters Safety Card ,I guess we need to start administering IQ Test to be allowed to hunt. This is a Stupid Problem and should never be an issue. Please be Safe out there my friends.

11/12/19

A story this Morning has inspired many men, A 100 Year old WWII Veteran from New Orleans has Credited his long life to three simple things, Whiskey, Wine and Wild Women. I have no clue if this is a real thing, but it does give you goals to shoot for, lol. I can not even be upset if I don’t make 100, I will have fun trying.

11/05/19

Well… We all know that with the closer we get to Christmas you will have to be out and about shopping, and as far back as I can remember with shopping well that comes the Bell ringing from the Salvation Army. I have found myself in times I had the extra to give and times I didn’t, when I didn’t my excuse was that I had no cash. That excuses will no longer work because starting this year they will begin using Apple Pay as well as Google Pay at the Red Kettles. When heading out this year be prepared that excuses is gone!!!!

11/01/19

Wow, I can not Believe several things this morning. I can not believe that we are in November now, November 1st makes it exactly one year since I lost my Dad. I have no clue how it has been that long, it just seems like last week. I miss my dad and know if he where here with me now he would be complaining just as I am with the amount of people done gone Christmas Crazy!!! Recent studies show that nearly 40% of people already Christmas shopping and decorating. Nope not us we wait til the last minute just as dad would have done. I love Christmas but Procrastination is a Family thing!!!

10/29/19

38 Seconds!!! Thats how long it takes for someone to judge your home. The Woody bunch has very crazy Schedules and that combined with 3 small kids, makes it impossible to keep the house work completely caught ,up but if your like us and running a little behind, a recent survey shows us the top things people go off of to judge our home. We do know the obvious such as Smell and if the dishes are dirty, but I didn’t know a couple things to look out for such as if the Furniture is Comfy or What books you have on Display. I can tell you now, if you walk into our place, there is pet hair and dirty dishes. We also buy comfy furniture for the for the pets mentioned not Company.

10/25/19

WE all for the biggest part eat out from time to time, one item my wife and kids fight about is who has the best French fries. I personally prefer Chick-fil-A Waffle fries, lets face it they are God’s chosen Fries. Recent survey asked just over 3,000 people where they prefer to get fries. The Top 6 list goes as follows.

Five Guys McDonalds Chick-fil-A Arby’s Wendy’s Burger King

10/17/19

I have never been the consistent work out type, but when I did go through my short fitness spells, I was a cross training type of guy. In fact there was a time I enjoyed running daily. Modern times you can find countless work outs, Never and I mean never has Yoga interested me ( Except you ladies that was built to Wear Them pants at the Grocery Store.) I couldn’t imagine doing Yoga. I could not, nor would I Wrap them Britches around my ass. There is a new form of Yoga becoming very popular called ” Rage Yoga ” and it is just how it sounds, You meet together and while listening to Loud Explicit Music, Drink Alcohol and cuss. Maybe I was born to do Yoga after all…….

10/14/19

Something that is very popular and my wife and I didn’t do is to Register items for wedding gifts. I guess we where not concerned about getting items, but I can understand not wanting to get something that you didn’t need or couldn’t use. One item we received at the time seemed odd, My Grandparents got us about 50 sets of silverware, I asked my grandpa why so many and he replied that having kids we would need it. Oh my goodness he was so right we are down to about 8 forks now.Recent Polls asked folks what they wish they put on their registry and a few items are kinda stupid, lol.Some of the items are as follows , robot Vacuum, Bread Maker, Luggage and Lawn Equipment. Really? Think back now, What would you have put on yours?

10/9/19

Random Thought, what happened to old ugly Teachers? Being an active part of our kids education, I am at the kids school just about daily for at least pick up. The modern teacher is not what I remember having in school, not even close. My teachers as I remember them anyway, had to have been pushing retirement and wearing boring clothes. When I pull up to the pick up line in the afternoons, I see teachers younger than I am and wearing cute little sundresses. Most work environments, still have seasoned employees. I believe it to be a good thing that the freshest minds are teaching our kids but its not fair Jr, Jr get the pretty Teachers. I guess I will be happy I got to eat food in the cafe before they changed the food up, Square Pizza and Super Donuts will always hold special place in my heart.

10/7/19

I’m sure that you have heard of crashing weddings, Well a guy named Dennis Valstad in Wisconsin just may prompt you to start Crashing Funerals. Dennis was a owner of small, but fairly successful Dry cleaning business, like a modern day George Jefferson. Dennis Recently passed at the age 69 and did not have any family and never had children. Dennis believed that no-one really cared for him but very few, He decided that only people who really cared for him would attend his funeral. Dennis secretly made will declaring that all of his money be divided equally, to all that attended his funeral. When Dennis passed he had a surprising crowd of 270 people show, he was loved by entire community and never knew it. Dennis left behind $500,000, so all that showed to his funeral was given a cut of $1,800.00.

10/01/19

Somehow October has slipped up on us, this is when I would personally consider Fall to Start. I know Fall officially started couple weeks ago, Fall means something to different people. Lots take to hoodie’s and yoga pants while sipping on Pumpkin Spice drinks. Recent polls suggest that the top things we look forwards too is,Candy and Halloween. Who the hell did the survey? I can tell you wasn’t anyone from West Virginia!!! WV is ready for pots of Hot Chili, Hunting Season and Mountaineer Football!!

9/26/19

Well yesterday on the Morning Air Show we talked about concerns of your bride running off with your wedding DJ. Here is a neat follow up, Have you been looking to set a date for the big day and looking for something substantial? How about a day that hubs won’t forget easily, also a day recommend by Astrologist. 2/20/2020 could just be your day!! Astrologist claim that this day indicates “Empowered Commitment” as well as Emotional Stability not to mention on this day Multiple Planets will all be in the same sign ” If you’re into that” . I would also like to think the date is nearly impossible to forget as well. Better start booking soon, the date seems to be popular.You may consider Jason Murphy as your DJ but be warned fellows he cleans up pretty well.

9/25/19

Sometimes I read a Story that some how even amazes me, Seems as if a lady from Tennessee has way more heart than brains. She was driving downtown when her attention was drawn to small feline that had ran across the road. The lady decided that she was going to help this poor “kitty” out that obviously needed her. After a Chase she was finally able to catch the Kitty and load up in her car. The Dullard woman heads for home to discover the very rough around the edges “Kitty” was in fact a Bobcat (LOL) Apparently did not take long to realize that the “Rescue” was not going to work out. She then had to wrestle the Bobcat back into box and deliver to wildlife rescue. Yes aside from her scratches all is well and the Bobcat has been released back to the wild.

9/13/19

I am just like many folks, super excited about the new iPhone 11. I always wait for the Latest IPhone release to see what’s new because the Woody Household is High tech Rednecks and loves Apple Products. I will admit, I usually don’t have upgrade available when new phone is available or have the funds to get it. I have always told my wife just seems funny that something goes wrong with current phone right after release. I have been fairly lucky with my current phone which is the Iphone 8 Plus, it has given me good service for a couple years. This week lots of people world wide has went to Social Media making the same claim that just prior to or after iPhone release, the version of iPhone they have starts having issues even some just stop working. In 2017 Apple made a statement that they did slow down some older models to protect aging batteries. I personally think could just be something to that update you have to have, This update could just be the kiss of death for your current device.

9/12/19

Having small children makes it hard to get in as many date nights as my wife and I would like too. Having limited nights, has probably allowed the fact of how expensive dates are slip our minds. The folks at Match.Com has recently done a survey, asking people just how much money people are dropping on a Date night. Results from the survey discovered that Dinner for Two, a bottle of wine and two movie tickets was just over one hundred dollars. A New York Date night Which was the most expensive State (Surprise, Surprise) will run you $297.27, and the cheapest Night out was South Dakota, which would run you $38.27. West Virginia has a hefty price tag for a night out as well, with a romantic evening costing you on average $96.84. I would consider myself lucky to have a cheap date wife, $10.00 bucks fuel in the Harley, 25.00 for beer and wings. A date night at the woody house is $35.00 bucks!!!

9/4/19

Would seem as if something very common is Celebrity- Owned Alcohol Brands. Some of these Alcohols are very pricy and some not so much.

Drew Barrymore, Barrymore Wines run $22.00 to $28.00

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Miraval Rose runs $24.00

Channing Tatum’s Vodka will run you $30.00

Ryan Reynolds Brand of Gin ” Aviation” will run ya $33.00

Justin Timberlake has a Tequila called “Sauza 901″ for $34.00

Rapper P. Diddy has a Vodka called Ciroc you can pick up for $39.00

Actor George Clooney has his variation of Tequila called Casamigos for $45.00

Legend Bob Dylan has his own Spirt with asking price upwards of $80.00

The most expensive on the List, is a Champagne ” Armand de Brignac owned by Jay-Z with a ‘price tag of just over $320.00 a bottle

Think I will just stick with my $20.00 WV Mason Jar – Jr

We all have Disgusting Habits, but how many others share the same Habits?

A recent survey showed us that…

77% of People admit Picking their Nose

73% of People leave dirty dishes in the sink

72% of People admit to Peeing in the shower

63% of People pick scabs

60% of people chew with mouth open ( My Wife Would Snap on them all!!)

30% of Folks admit to scratching their butt in public

18% of People pop pimples in public