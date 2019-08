We all have Disgusting Habits, but how many others share the same Habits?

A recent survey showed us that…

77% of People admit Picking their Nose

73% of People leave dirty dishes in the sink

72% of People admit to Peeing in the shower

63% of People pick scabs

60% of people chew with mouth open ( My Wife Would Snap on them all!!)

30% of Folks admit to scratching their butt in public

18% of People pop pimples in public