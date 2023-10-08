JORDAN DAVIS CONCERT

Jordan Davis

Friday 7/26/24

Charleston Coliseum

CMA Nominee for

Single of the Year

Song of the Year

Music Video of the Year

for

NEXT THING YOU KNOW!

Ticket info here



Multi-Platinum, CMA award-winning artist and current reigning CMA Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis today announced the extension of his sold-out DAMN GOOD TIME Tour, adding several additional dates across the US including a stop in Charleston at the Charleston Coliseum onFriday, July 26, 2024, as well as stops in Canada, the UK and Europe.

Earlier this year Davis shared in his American Songwriter Cover story, “It has been an amazing feeling to watch the way this new music has reached fans, and we’ve been seeing that out on the road in the live shows. Our fans knew every lyric to ‘Next Thing You Know’ even before it was a single, and to watch the sold-out venues get bigger and bigger….I’m just so grateful everyone has been so supportive,” adding, “The big thing for me was to show my growth. Growth in shows, growth in the songwriting, growth in the topics we’re touching on. I really wanted to show how I’ve changed as an artist and a songwriter, for the better.”