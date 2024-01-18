JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE brings songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before on Tuesday, March 12th.



WQBE’s Morning Air Show with Jeff Jake & Jr. have free tickets you can win!



With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!