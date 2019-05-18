“John Wick: Chapter 3” Is Out This Weekend

At the end of the last movie, Keanu Reeves broke the biggest rule of the Continental by violating the hotel’s sanctuary and killing his last target on its grounds. So now he’s on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head and every assassin in New York after him.

Halle Berry joins the cast as a friend he convinces to help him, Asia Kate Dillon from “Orange is the New Black” is an enforcer called the Adjudicator, and Mark Dacascos is the contract killer she sends to hunt Wick down after the other assassins fail.

Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne are also back as Winston and the Bowery King, and Anjelica Huston plays Wick’s former mentor.

(Complete Sheet)