Joe Diffie Pick-Up Man Contest



Are you a pickup man (or woman)? Want to score the best seats in the house (the bed of a pickup) to see Joe Diffie at the Putnam County Fair?! Just send us a photo of you and your truck to enter! A random drawing on July 18 will determine the winner. Winner will park their pick-up at the stage at the Putnam County Fair Grounds prior to the Joe Diffie Concert on July 20th. Winner will also win 4 tickets to the fair and 4 passes to our Picnic with the Stars dinner. Sign up now!

Jeff, Jake and Jr. will announce the winner on July 18!