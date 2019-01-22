Jimmy Buffett Dropped The Mic After The National Anthem

Social media went wild when Jimmy Buffett did a mic drop after performing the national anthem at the New Orleans Saints game Sunday. The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” singer dropped the mic before the Saints took on the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the Super Bowl. “Who drops the mike after the national anthem?” one tweet asked. “I wish Jimmy Buffett would have dropped the mic before he sang,” another person on social media said. As for Buffett, he said in a tweet it was a “wonderful honor.”

(Inside Edition)