“Jigsaw” won the Pre-Halloween Box Office

The new “Saw” movie “Jigsaw” topped the pre-Halloween box office with a $16.3 million opening weekend. “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” hung in at #2 with $10 million.

But the new MATT DAMON movie “Suburbicon”, directed by GEORGE CLOONEY, was a total bust. It finished 9th with $2.8 million. Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: “Jigsaw”, $16.3 million.

2. “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween”, $10 million. Up to $35.5 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Geostorm”, $5.7 million. Up to $23.6 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Happy Death Day”, $5.1 million. Up to $48.4 million in its 3rd week.

5. “Blade Runner 2049”, $4 million. Up to $81.4 million in its 4th week.

6. NEW: “Thank You for Your Service”, $3.7 million.

7. “Only the Brave”, $3.5 million. Up to $11.9 million in its 2nd week.

8. “The Foreigner”, $3.2 million. Up to $28.8 million in its 3rd week.

9. NEW: “Suburbicon, $2.8 million.

10. “It”, $2.5 million. Up to $324 million in its 8th week.

