Jeff Foxworthy – The Good Old Days – 9/17/21



JEFF FOXWORTHY HITS THE ROAD AGAIN WITH HIS NEW TOUR: THE GOOD OLD DAYS

Comedy Icon Jeff Foxworthy is going to take us back to The Good Old Days. This unforgettable night of comedy makes a stop in Charleston on Friday, September 17th. Jeff will deliver a laughter-packed evening which features all new material.

When asked how he came up with the idea for the tour, Jeff said “You always hear old people talk about how the world is going to heck in a hay wagon and how much better things were in the “Good Old Days”…..Well, one day it hit me, why not put pen to paper and see if it really was better? It didn’t take long for me to realize that this is a comedy gold mine and it covered multi generations.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Plus listen to the WQBE Morning Air Show at 7:15am for a chance to win FREE Jeff Foxworthy Tickets!