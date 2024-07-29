Comedian Jeff Dunham announces a stop of the “Artificial Intelligence Tour” at the Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, November 09 at 5:00p.m. Jeff and his characters including cranky old man Walter, the hyperactive and crazy Peanut, the self-explanatory Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick, the redneck cliché NASCAR-loving Bubba J, the utterly befuddled Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and Url, the basement dwelling social media smart-phone addict. Dunham and his characters are ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home! Tickets for the Jeff Dunham, Artificial Intelligence Tour on Saturday, November 09 go on sale Monday, August 05 at 10am