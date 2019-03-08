Jason Aldean Will Be Given The Dick Clark Artist Of The Decade Award At Next Month’s ACMs

It’s official: JASON ALDEAN is receiving the Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award at next month’s ACMs. The award goes to someone who has “dominated country music over the decade” . . . and that sounds about right.

Jason released a statement saying, “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being a part of. But man, I’m proud to be getting it . . . it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

It’s only been given to five other artists: Marty Robbins in 1969, Loretta Lynn in 1979, Alabama in 1988, Garth Brooks in 1998, and George Strait in 2009.

