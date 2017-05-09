Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting! #WQBENightShow

Since they tied the knot in March 2015, the question on everyone’s minds has been, “When are Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, going to have a baby?”

Jason, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, and Brittany have always taken the question in stride and even innocently play with people’s emotions by announcing they’re expanding their family – but with a new dog.

In February, Brittany and Jason did a Q and A for fans via Facebook Live.