Jason Aldean and his wife are expecting! #WQBENightShow
Since they tied the knot in March 2015, the question on everyone’s minds has been, “When are Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, going to have a baby?”
Jason, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, and Brittany have always taken the question in stride and even innocently play with people’s emotions by announcing they’re expanding their family – but with a new dog.
In February, Brittany and Jason did a Q and A for fans via Facebook Live.
“Are we having any babies?” Aldean says to kick off the live stream.
“Are we?” Kerr seconded.
“We’re working on it…I like working on it.” responded Aldean.
Looks like “working on it”…worked! The happy couple announced their pregnancy on social media in a super cute way. With Brittany and Jason each wearing “Baby Mama” and “Baby Daddy” shirts, they posed next to their open oven, with a very visible bun inside.
“Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better,” Jason wrote.
Brittany, who recently took her husband’s last name on her social media accounts, also posted a sweet photo of the two surrounded by pink and blue balloons.
“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” she said. “This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!“
( Credit to CountryRebel.Com )