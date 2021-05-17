JASON ALDEAN – BACK IN THE SADDLE – 10/14/21

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

JASON ALDEAN, the multi-Platinum entertainer announced his return to the road for the upcoming JASON ALDEAN: BACK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021 , produced by Live Nation. The full-throttle trek will launch Aug. 5th in Virginia Beach, VA, with special guests HARDY and Lainey Wilson and the run will host back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, AL. The tour includes a stop at the Charleston Coliseum on October 14, 2021. Citi is the official presale credit card of the JASON ALDEAN: BACK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021 and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning this Tuesday, May 18th at 12:00P local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment. com. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (5/21) at 10:00A Local Time at www.jasonaldean.com.