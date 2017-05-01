JASON ALDEAN – 2017

Thursday – September 7th – Charleston Civic Center
Tickets on sale – Friday – May 5th – 10am
Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know Tour” will visit more than 30 cities throughout North America.
Aldean will bring Chris Young, hot newcomer Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver on the road as his opening acts for the tour, which will hit major markets including Cleveland, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles as well as a number of other cities across the U.S with a stop in Charleston on Thursday, September 7th.
“It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,” Aldean says in a press release. “We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done. It’ll be cool to have Chris back out with us, and Kane is the right guy to get the fans riled up.”
Aldean released his most recent album, They Don’t Know, in September. He will be the subject of an upcoming exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which launches in May. Complete ticket details are available at JasonAldean.com.