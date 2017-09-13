JAKE OWEN CONCERT DETAILS!

Jake Owen – Adair’s Run – Hunter Phelps

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Show Time – 7:30pm – Doors Open – 6:15

This laid back hit maker will bring a party atmosphere to the Maier Performance Hall with songs like “Beachin’,” “American Country Love Song,” “Startin’ With Me,” and “Anywhere With You.”

Reminder – The Clay Center Parking lot will be under construction during this event. For your convenience, we have arranged alternative parking at the CAMC Employee Lot on Brooks Street and the Charleston Capitol Hotel. Please refer to the maps below for more specific direction. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to our new and improved lot opening this fall!

WIN TICKETS!

Anytime this week that you hear a Jake Owen song from 6am – Midnight, be caller #20 to win free tickets to the show!

BACKSTAGE PASSES!

Join the WQBE Rabbit in the lobby of the Clay Center beginning at 6:15 to register to win free backstage passes to the show. Beverages and Merchandise will also be available in the lobby.

MILITARY TICKETS!

WQBE and the Clay Center want to salute our military members with a FREE ticket to the show! Just present your valid military ID at the Clay Center box office to claim your free ticket. Limit one per service member.

Visit the Clay Center’s Website for ticket information or call the Clay Center Box Office at (304) 561-3570.