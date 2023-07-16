Jackson County Jr. Fair
Monday 7/24/23
7:30a – Gate Opens/Paid admission begins
8:00a – 4-H & FFA Senior Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)
4-H & FFA Intermediate Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)
4-H & FFA Junior Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)
9:00a – 4-H & FFA Beef Practice
9:00a-1200p – Judging of Exhibits (Exhibit Hall)
3 :00p – Open Youth Horse Show (Horse Ring)
4:00p – Poultry Breed Show (Show Arena)
4:00p – 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship (Show Arena)
Open Rabbit Showmanship (Show Arena)
4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show (Show Arena)
Single Fryer Rabbit (Show Arena)
5:00p – Exhibit Halls OPEN
7:00p – Rodeo (Pull Track) Sponsored by Dutch Miller
8:00p – All My Rowdy Friends-Tribute to Hank Williams Jr. (Stage)
7:30a – Gate Opens/Paid admission begins
8:00a – Sheep Showmanship (Show Arena)
11:00a – Exhibit Halls OPEN
11:30a – Beef showmanship (Show Arena)
1:00p – 4-H & FFA Horse Fitting and Grooming & Showmanship Show (Horse Ring)
3:00p – 4-H & FFA Market & Meat Goat Showmanship, Youth Showmanship, Markey show(Show Arena)
Open Meat Goat Show (Show Arena)
6:00p – Carnival OPEN
6:00p – ATV Drag Race (Pull Track)
7:00p – Poultry Showmanship (Show Arena)
8:00p – Lee Greenwood (Stage)
Wednesday 7/26/23
7:30a – Gate Opens/Paid admission begins
8:30a – 4-H & FFA Feeder Pig Show (Show Arena)
Market Swine Judging (Show Arena)
11:00a – Exhibit Halls OPEN
1:00p – 4-H & FFA Horsemanship Show (Horse Ring)
2:00p – 4-H & FFA Replacement Heifer Show (Show Arena)
4:30p – 4-H & FFA Market Steer Show (Show Arena)
5:00p – Demolition Derby Inspection (Pull Track)
6:00p – Supreme Showman Contest (Show Arena)
6:00p – Carnival OPEN
7:00p – Demolition Derby (Pull Track) Sponsored by Dutch Miller
7:00p – Corey Hager (Stage)
8:00p – Noah Thompson (Stage)
Thursday 7/27/23
7:30a – Gate Opens/Paid admission begins
9:00a – Market and Feeder Lamb Show (Show Arena)
11:00a – Exhibit Halls OPEN
12:00p-2:00p – Grand Champion Interviews (Exhibit Hall)
1:00p – Open Cattle Show (Show Arena)
Open Market Steer Show (Show Arena)
4:00p – Youth Fun Horse Show (Horse Ring)
6:00p – Carnival OPEN
6:00p – Fancy Free Cloggers (Show Arena)
7:00p – Cow Chip Bingo (Show Arena)
7:30p – Mud Racing (Pull Track)
8:00p – Confederate Railroad (Stage)
Friday 7/28/23
7:30a – Gate Opens/Paid admission begins
9:00a – Horse Awards Ceremony (Horse Ring)
11:00a – Exhibit Halls OPEN
11:00a – Market Livestock Sale (Show Arena)
4:00p – Versatile Horse & Rider Challenge (Horse Ring)
6:00p – Carnival OPEN
6:30p – Mud Bog – Deep Pit (Pull Track)
8:00p – The Carriers (Stage)
Saturday 7/29/23
7:30a – Gate Opens/Paid admission begins
9:00a – Exhibit Halls OPEN
11:30a – 4-H & FFA Open Sheep Show (Show Arena)
12:00p – Open English & Western Horse Show (Horse Ring)
12:00p-1:30p – Pie Registration (Extension Office)
1:00p – Carnival OPEN
1:00p-3:00p – Youth Field Day
4:00p – Pie Auction (Show Arena)
4:00p – Tractor & 4-Wheel Drive Pull (Pull Track)
7:00p – Johnny Staats & The Delivery Boys (Stage)
9:00p – The Cleverlys (Stage)
8:30 – 9:30p – Exhibits Released at Exhibit Hall
11:00p – Fireworks Show