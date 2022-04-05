It’s Raining Cats and Dogs Meat Box Fundraiser!

Through April 30, Buzz Food Service is selling a meat box and the proceeds go to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The contents of the box are:

One 6 count box of Buzz Buttered Steaks

Two pounds of 80/20 Ground Beef

One pound of Beef Tenderloin Tips

Four 8 oz Strip Steaks

The office is only open on weekdays from 10-3 but we will also be at the shelter on April 8 from 12-5 selling boxes as well. Each box is $40. So stock your freezer and support the Humane Association!

