Is there still a problem between The Rock and Vin Diesel?

THE ROCK is finally explaining his beef with VIN DIESEL, which boiled over on the set of “The Fate of the Furious”.

In an interview with “Rolling Stone”, he said they did some creative filming and editing so they wouldn’t have to shoot any scenes together.

He didn’t get into specifics, but he said they had a disagreement about professionalism . . . quote, “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer.

“And we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

He said he doesn’t know if they’ll do a ninth “Fast and Furious” movie together, and right now he’s focused on his spin-off, “Hobbs and Shaw” with Jason Statham.

Either way, it does NOT sound like they’ve buried the hatchet. The Rock said, quote, “I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have . . . Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

