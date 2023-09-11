HUSKIES KICK HUNGER





KICKING HUNGER WITH THE HUSKIES

Area Businesses are teaming up with 97.5 WQBE and Herbert Hoover High School to help the Mountain Mission.

When the floods hit Elkview and Clendenin back in 2016, the Mountain Mission Food Bank was one of the 1st organizations that showed up to help. They helped with food, water, and clothing. This is a way for us to say THANK YOU and PAY IT FORWARD, and at the same time, help Herbert Hoover and Project Graduations at the school.

Each Class at Herbert Hoover has a chance to win funds for Project Graduation, Hoover Athletics and the Mountain Mission. The class donating the most cans can win Cash for Project Graduation. Collections will start at the Hoover/Hedgesville Home Game on 9/15/23. And beginning Monday, 9/18/23, students can donate at collection barrells at the school.

We are looking for additional sponsors to join us to help this wonderful cause.

CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION

The monetary donations from sponsors will be a “write off” because of the 501c3 tax status. These monetary donations will be used to purchase additional canned food and perishable food items and some will go to the Herbert Hoover athletics department and Project Graduation.

YOU CAN MAKE A GO FUND ME DONATION HERE

The sponsors will receive recognition over the Hoover Jumbo Score Boards at home games that are being played this fall at Hoover. They will also receive recognition on Hoover’s Social Media platforms as well as WQBE’s social media platforms.