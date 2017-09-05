HURRICANE HARVEY DONATION SITES

As a community that was devastated by the worst flooding in a century just a short year ago, we know all to well insurmountable road ahead for our friends in Texas. In our hour of need many fellow American’s came from far and wide to help us. Now it’s our turn to help those in their darkest hour.

Click a link below to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. We’ve checked these organizations for scammers. Please donate with confidence and be assured that your donation will be going to help those who need it most.

Local Houston organizations:

National organizations:

Online-only organizations: