HURRICANE HARVEY DONATION SITES
As a community that was devastated by the worst flooding in a century just a short year ago, we know all to well insurmountable road ahead for our friends in Texas. In our hour of need many fellow American’s came from far and wide to help us. Now it’s our turn to help those in their darkest hour.
Click a link below to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. We’ve checked these organizations for scammers. Please donate with confidence and be assured that your donation will be going to help those who need it most.
Local Houston organizations:
- The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund of Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, which is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
- Houston Food Bank and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi are asking for donations.
- Carter BloodCare covers hospitals in north, central and east Texas. To donate, call 877-571-1000 or text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999.
- To help animals suffering from the disaster, visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society.
- The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off in person or mailed to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238.
- The United Way of Greater Houston flood relief fund will be used to help with immediate needs as well as long-term services like minor home repair. Visit their website to donate or text UWFLOOD to 41444.
- For more options, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends checking with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster for a list of trusted disaster-relief organizations in Texas.
National organizations:
- The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.
- AmeriCares takes medicine and supplies to survivors.
- Catholic Charities provides food, clothing, shelter and support services to those from all religious backgrounds.
- Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or texting STORM to 51555.
- AABB, which coordinates a task force to manage blood collection efforts during disasters, put out a call on Sunday for blood donations in the aftermath of Harvey. Most in demand: those with type O-positive blood.
Online-only organizations:
- Airbnb is waiving service fees for those affected by the disaster and checking in between Aug. 23 and Sept. 25, and can guide users in creating a listing where their home is offered to victims free.
GoFundMe has created a page with all of its Harvey-related campaigns, including one started by the country singer Chris Young, who donated $100,000, and another created by the president and chief executive of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
YouCaring has a fund-raising page set up by J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans with a goal of $1 million. By 6 p.m. Monday it had raised more than $700,000.
GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund supports local organizations by helping to “meet survivors’ immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter.” It will also assist with longer-term recovery efforts.