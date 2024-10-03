HURRICANE DROP OFF LOCATIONS – CLICK HERE
In 2016 – Thousands helped us. It’s time to give back. The following locations are collecting items for Hurricane damaged areas of Western North Carolina and Upper East Tennessee.
Items needed: bottled water, trash bags, mops, brooms, bleach, gloves, Tyvek coveralls, buckets, toilet
paper, paper towels, baby items (diapers and wipes), hygiene kits and first aid kits.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church – Elkview
Truck at the Crossing Mall Elkview Friday – Saturday – Sunday 10am-4pm
Clendenin Church of the Nazarene – 5 to 8 today and Friday
Mountain Mission on 7th Ave.- Charleston – 8:30 till 5pm
Madison Fire Department – 8am – 8pm
Loudendale Fire Department
Jackson County Hunting Heros – Parchment Valley – Ripley
Teays Valley Church of God in Ripley thru Thursday
Enhanced Aesthetics – Ripley
Truck at the Food Fair in Barboursville
East Bank Fire Department
Or bring them to the East Bank Football Game this evening
Saturday at the Goodwill Drive at the Putnam Fairgrounds 9am-4pm
Gaylock Wrecker Service in Logan thru 10/10
All VFW POSTS across WV are drop off points
(their target date to deliver is 10/13)