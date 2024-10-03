HURRICANE DROP OFF LOCATIONS – CLICK HERE

In 2016 – Thousands helped us. It’s time to give back. The following locations are collecting items for Hurricane damaged areas of Western North Carolina and Upper East Tennessee.

Items needed: bottled water, trash bags, mops, brooms, bleach, gloves, Tyvek coveralls, buckets, toilet

paper, paper towels, baby items (diapers and wipes), hygiene kits and first aid kits.

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church – Elkview

Truck at the Crossing Mall Elkview Friday – Saturday – Sunday 10am-4pm

Clendenin Church of the Nazarene – 5 to 8 today and Friday

Mountain Mission on 7th Ave.- Charleston – 8:30 till 5pm

Madison Fire Department – 8am – 8pm

Loudendale Fire Department

Jackson County Hunting Heros – Parchment Valley – Ripley

Teays Valley Church of God in Ripley thru Thursday

Enhanced Aesthetics – Ripley

Truck at the Food Fair in Barboursville

East Bank Fire Department

Or bring them to the East Bank Football Game this evening

Saturday at the Goodwill Drive at the Putnam Fairgrounds 9am-4pm

Gaylock Wrecker Service in Logan thru 10/10

All VFW POSTS across WV are drop off points

(their target date to deliver is 10/13)

