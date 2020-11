Lunch – Bucks – Fun – Larry Fleet!

Hunting Season is Monday, 11/23/20 – And in spite of the changing world,

the WQBE Rabbit will take care of the ladies while your significant other is in the woods!

Ladies Only – All social distancing measures will be taken. Masks – Temperature – Social Distancing

at The Eagles Nest at Little Creek Restaurant in South Charleston

Listen to win VIP Passes for 4 (four)