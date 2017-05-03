HUMP DAY HERO – BARNYARD BBQ

EVERYONE KNOWS BARNYARD BBQ

IS WHAT’S GOOD FOR LUNCH!

Get Ya Some!

Enter below for your chance to become the

“HUMP DAY HERO”

Each Wednesday – Barnyard BBQ and WQBE will provide

for office of up to 20

Pull Pork BBQ and Chicken

Red skin potato salad

Baked beans

Cole slaw & brownies

Register Here:

BARNYARD BBQ ENTRY COMPANY NAME

Your Name

Address

City

Phone Number

How Many Employees? Verification Please enter any two digits * Example: 12

This box is for spam protection - please leave it blank :



Stop in for dinner and try our mouth watering Smoked Prime Rib and slow smoked Baby Back Ribs.

Our authentic southern barbecue menu also features the best Crab Stuffed Catfish, Cajun Catfish, and Smoked Chicken you’ve ever tasted!

Wednesday Nights Kids Eat Free!

Barnyard BBQ has LIVE ENTERTAINMENT in the New Barnyard BBQ Pub every Thursday, Friday & Saturday (7pm – 10pm). Our Milton Location has outdoor music every Friday & Saturday between 6pm and 9pm, weather permitting.