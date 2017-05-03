HUMP DAY HERO – BARNYARD BBQ
EVERYONE KNOWS BARNYARD BBQ
IS WHAT’S GOOD FOR LUNCH!
Get Ya Some!
Enter below for your chance to become the
“HUMP DAY HERO”
Each Wednesday – Barnyard BBQ and WQBE will provide
for office of up to 20
Pull Pork BBQ and Chicken
Red skin potato salad
Baked beans
Cole slaw & brownies
Stop in for dinner and try our mouth watering Smoked Prime Rib and slow smoked Baby Back Ribs.
Our authentic southern barbecue menu also features the best Crab Stuffed Catfish, Cajun Catfish, and Smoked Chicken you’ve ever tasted!
Wednesday Nights Kids Eat Free!
Barnyard BBQ has LIVE ENTERTAINMENT in the New Barnyard BBQ Pub every Thursday, Friday & Saturday (7pm – 10pm). Our Milton Location has outdoor music every Friday & Saturday between 6pm and 9pm, weather permitting.
So, join your friends, grab something to eat, and enjoy the show!
Don’t miss a night! You never know who’ll you get to hear. Oh, and you can follow us on FACEBOOK to find out who will be singing for us Friday nights.
Now at Three Delicious Locations: Teays Valley, Milton and Cross Lanes