“How to Train Your Dragon 3” Is Out This Weekend

In the third and final movie in the “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, Toothless falls in love with a white female Night Fury . . . just as a new armada of dragon hunters threatens to destroy the dragon sanctuary his human buddy Hiccup fought for.

Jay Baruchel returns as Hiccup, America Ferrera is his girlfriend Astrid, and his parents are Cate Blanchett and Gerard Butler. The rest of the cast includes Craig Ferguson, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, and “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington.

