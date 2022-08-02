HOW YOU CAN HELP KENTUCKY
Items they are looking for now:
Gloves – Towels – Mops – Brooms – All Cleaning Supplies – Canned food – Personal Hygiene Items – Diapers
NO CLOTHES AT THIS TIME PLEASE
Flood Relief Donations can be made in several places:
Boone County
All Volunteer Fire Departments
Also the Boone County Ambulance Authority
The Madison Funeral Home
Chapmanville Fire Department & The Tracy Vickers Community Center
Hurricane
Hurricane Fire Department – Main Street – Hurricane, WV
You you would like to donate money, follow this link: HurricaneWV.com/floodrelief
Poca High School Gym – 10am – 1pm
On the Elk Rver
Clendenin Brewing Company
Elk Valley Physical Therapy
Momma Paynes Diner – Clendenin
Hands On Daycare – Sissonville Drive – Next to Skeenies