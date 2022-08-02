HOW YOU CAN HELP KENTUCKY

Items they are looking for now:

Gloves – Towels – Mops – Brooms – All Cleaning Supplies – Canned food – Personal Hygiene Items – Diapers

NO CLOTHES AT THIS TIME PLEASE

Flood Relief Donations can be made in several places:

Boone County

All Volunteer Fire Departments

Also the Boone County Ambulance Authority

The Madison Funeral Home



Chapmanville Fire Department & The Tracy Vickers Community Center

Hurricane

Hurricane Fire Department – Main Street – Hurricane, WV

You you would like to donate money, follow this link: HurricaneWV.com/floodrelief

Poca High School Gym – 10am – 1pm

On the Elk Rver

Clendenin Brewing Company

Elk Valley Physical Therapy

Momma Paynes Diner – Clendenin

Hands On Daycare – Sissonville Drive – Next to Skeenies



