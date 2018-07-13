“Hotel Transylvania 3” Is Out This Weekend

In this one the family takes a cruise where Dracula is confronted by the descendant of his greatest enemy, Abraham Van Helsing. Adam Sandler is Dracula, Selena Gomez is his daughter Mavis, and Andy Samberg is her human husband Johnny.

The other monsters include . . .

Keegan Michael Key as the Mummy, David Spade as the Invisible Man, Molly Shannon and Steve Buscemi as werewolves, Kevin James as Frankenstein, Fran Drescher as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Mel Brooks as Dracula’s dad.

