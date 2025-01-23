Saturday 2/1/25 & Sunday 2/2/25 – Charleston Coliseum

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new Skelesaurus™, the giant that unleashes his fossil fury. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET AND SHOW INFORMATION

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Coloring Contest.

Let your kids download our Hot Wheels Coloring Sheet for a chance to win

Family 4 Pack’s of tickets to the Main Show at the Coliseum.

5 winners for Saturday’s 7:30pm Main Show & 5 winners for Sunday’s 2:30pm Main Show.

We will select at random 5 winners in the 2-to-6 year old age group

and 5 winners in the 7-to-12 year old age group

Winners will be selected at random from all entries

Winners will be notified at text and/or email

CLICK HERE TO – DOWNLOAD – PRINT – COLOR – TEXT to 304-344-9700

Take a photo of your kids artwork with your phone and text that photo to:

304-344-9700.

You must include your child’s name and age with your text and the name of parent and/or guardian and a valid email address.

Winners will be selected and announced on Wednesday, January 29th on the WQBE Morning Air Show