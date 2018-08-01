Hootenanny in the Hills – August 4th

Click here for info: https://www.facebook.com/events/608180749515963/

ATV/UTV/Jeep/Motorcycle/anything with wheels poker rider.

$20 per rider/hand of poker.

non playing riders $15

Or register online and pay $15 per poker hand and $10 per non playing rider.

$300 to the highest hand

$200 to the lowest hand

all paid riders are entitled to free food at the conclusion of the ride.

T-Shirts will be sold $20 (we will presale these starting June 20th) Pictures, Designs & Available colors will be posted.

Online / Credit Card Registration will open July 5th and Close August 3rd at Noon.