Hootenanny in the Hills – August 4th
Click here for info: https://www.facebook.com/events/608180749515963/
ATV/UTV/Jeep/Motorcycle/anything with wheels poker rider.
$20 per rider/hand of poker.
non playing riders $15
Or register online and pay $15 per poker hand and $10 per non playing rider.
$300 to the highest hand
$200 to the lowest hand
all paid riders are entitled to free food at the conclusion of the ride.
T-Shirts will be sold $20 (we will presale these starting June 20th) Pictures, Designs & Available colors will be posted.
Online / Credit Card Registration will open July 5th and Close August 3rd at Noon.